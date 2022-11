A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a crash in Oliver Township, Mifflin County that left one woman dead.

The three-car crash occurred on U.S. 522 in the area of Twin Hollow Road around 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 15.

One 49-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

PSP have not released her name at this time.

There is no word on the condition of others involved in the crash.