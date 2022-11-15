1 dead after crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, southbound lanes reopened

Santos Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEBANON, Pa. — Update, 11/16, 3:32 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police identified the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Union Township at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Santos Diaz-Colon, 37, of Reading, was the passenger of the first vehicle, which lost control while attempting to merge on Interstate 81 North at a high speed during winter weather conditions.

The vehicle then began to spin and traveled across the grassy median, entering the southbound roadway of Interstate 81, according to PSP.

An SUV traveling south collided with the first vehicle's back door on the driver's side. The passenger, Diaz-Colon, was entrapped from the crash.

State police say that he succumbed to his injuries, and the three other occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The driver of the SUV also had minor injuries. All four were transported to Hershey Medical Center.

The southbound lanes between Exit 90: PA 72 - Lebanon and Exit 85: PA 934 - Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap were closed for several hours.

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, all Interstate 81 southbound lanes have since been reopened.

Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a Lebanon County crash.

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Union Township at mile marker 89.4 at 7:09 p.m.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

Southbound lanes are closed between Exit 90: PA 72 - Lebanon and Exit 85: PA 934 - Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, or how many vehicles were involved.