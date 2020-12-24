'Meter Buster Christmas Display' makes dreams come true in Lancaster

If you're looking for something free and safe to do over the holidays, you might want to pay a visit to 49 Longfellow Drive.

LANCASTER, Pa. — With the windy wet weather that is in the forecast and COVID-19 restrictions limiting what people can do, many people are deciding to take part in something that can be done from the comfort of their car.

Grace Griffaton met with the Millers of Lancaster who have unknowingly brightened so many spirits this year.

People can find the Miller's 'Meter Buster Christmas Display' where 34th Street meets Santa Claus Lane, but it's probably easier to plug 49 Longfellow Drive into your GPS.

The twinkling lights on Longfellow Drive have been brightening spirits for over a decade now.

"When I was younger, there were houses -- I used to go sit at the top of the hill and look at these pretty houses with the big lights," explained Karen Miller.

Now, Karen Miller and her husband Tom are the ones with the big lights, but this year, they almost weren't strung.

"Now, I'm going to get all teary-eyed," said Miller with tears in her eyes. "I know now how much it means to them because I almost didn't do it because I was getting depressed about this whole thing."

The pandemic caused the couple to rethink their 12-year tradition which takes about two months for them to set up outside their house.

"Some of the neighbors came around, and were like, 'you're doing it this year right?!'" explained Miller.

The display doesn't just delight onlookers; it is also making dreams come true. Every donation benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I read about what they do for these children and these families to get their minds off what they're going through," said Miller. "It just brings renewed hope to their families, and if I could be a small part of that, that would be amazing."

You could argue it's bringing renewed hope to the hundreds of people who visit over the holidays.

"It's just nice to come see the lights. It's so heartwarming and uplifting. It made our day," said Shari Loveless of Lancaster.

"It's extra special that they raise money for Make-A-Wish," said Laura Martin of Lancaster.

Martin says she visits the display with her family just about every night. She says the kids love seeing Santa in the window and baby Jesus.

"This is perfect because it's outside, and we don't have to worry about being close to people, and it worked out great," added Loveless.

People can see the lights every day now through January 1.

The lights kick on at 5:30 in the evening, and they stay on until about 10 at night.