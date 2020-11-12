Travel Smart: Lancaster at Christmas Time

LANCASTER, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many holiday plans.
Yet, the spirit of Christmas is live in Lancaster County!
Now, organizers are aiming to make the season safe from the spread of COVID-19.
Joe Cliff, from Discover Lancaster, and Michael Reynolds, the General Manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers, offered more on the activities available in Lancaster at Christmas time, including a Christmas Spirit light show drive thru event at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
For more information, you can visit Discover Lancaster's website here.