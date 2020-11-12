Travel Smart: Lancaster at Christmas Time

Lancaster County organizers are making changes to make the 2020 holiday season safe from the spread of COVID-19.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many holiday plans.

Yet, the spirit of Christmas is live in Lancaster County!

Now, organizers are aiming to make the season safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Joe Cliff, from Discover Lancaster, and Michael Reynolds, the General Manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers, offered more on the activities available in Lancaster at Christmas time, including a Christmas Spirit light show drive thru event at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

For more information, you can visit Discover Lancaster's website here.