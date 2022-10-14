Manheim Twp. school board tables study on transgender involvement in sports

School board members voted to wait for federal guidelines on transgender involvement in athletics.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANHEIM, Pa. — After a four-hour meeting, members of the Manheim Township school board voted against moving forward with a study of transgender involvement in sports.

The months-long study would have guided potential changes to the Manheim Township School District's athletic policy, such as requiring transgender students to participate on teams based on their birth gender.

The debate during the meeting was fierce, with many parents voicing their opinion in favor of the study.

“It doesn’t always have to be about scholarships or gold medals, it’s about fairness and a level playing field," one parent said.

Parents against the study warned of possible repercussions concerning Title IX, saying that federal funding for the school district hinges on following those guidelines. Others say the study is a non-issue.

“Drawing on my own first-hand experience with sports in Manheim Township, I can tell you that this is not an issue," another parent and former coach said. "So let me ask again, who is this vote for?”

The meeting reflects similar debates on transgender policy taking place at numerous school districts across the Commonwealth. In July, the Hempfield School District voted on a policy that limited student participation in school sports teams based on their birth gender.