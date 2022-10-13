Lancaster County crash between two trucks closes Lampeter Road in West Lampeter Township

Police and fire crews are currently responding to a commercial truck crash at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East (Bridgeport).

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, police and fire crews are currently responding to a commercial truck crash at the intersection of Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East (Bridgeport).

Lampeter Road is closed to traffic at this time and drivers are advised to avoid the area. Long wait times and detours are to be expected.

A larger commercial vehicle did catch on fire, according to police. Lancaster County Hazmat crews are responding to assess the situation for a possible leakage.

According to police, there is no immediate threat to surrounding businesses and residents at this time.

The crash is reportedly in West Lampeter Township, but East Lampeter Township Police are on the scene assisting, according to a statement put out by the department.

The road is expected to be closed into rush hour.

Injuries are currently unknown at this time.