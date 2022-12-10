Lancaster county coroner holds burial ceremony for unclaimed remains

Wednesday's service was held to honor those whose remains were never taken by family.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The remains of more than 80 unclaimed or indigent individuals were interred at Millersville Mennonite Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s becoming sadly more common as time goes on," said Stephen Diamantoni, the Lancaster County coroner.

The coroner's office used online resources and public documents to try to locate family members, but with no success.

He, along with other local officials, honored the passed individuals with the special ceremony.

“They deserve dignity and respect as they’ve lived long lives, some longer than others, and spent time on this earth and impacted the lives of a lot of individuals," said Diamantoni.

Lancaster County had a similar service in 2017, but this year’s was much bigger.

That’s because 42 remains were taken into custody from the late Andrew T. Scheid’s Funeral Home.

“The remains will be lowered into a plot and we’re also obtaining a headstone for that plot that recognizes those who have passed," explained Diamantoni.

Family members who would like to claim their relative’s remains should contact the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office

The names of the Lancaster County unclaimed/indigent remains are as follows:

1. Lemke Tollefson

2. George Koukoulis

3. Donald L. Reich

4. Douglas Leeper

5. Nunzio J. Chipolone

6. Donald J. Lovely

7. Phyllis J. Baisch

8. Gerald John Remeckers

9. Walter Valentin

10. Basilio Colon

11. Gloria Burnelis

12. Julie A. Maul

13. Jay R. Crouse

14. Ernest T. Nunn

15. Larry Rowan

16. Lorraine Freedman

17. Mark Gerasim

18. Barbara Kauffman

19. O. Marie Sims

20. Keith E. Usner

21. Shirley A. Eisenberger

22. Nelson C. Breneman

23. Paul Mayer

24. Ricky Weaver

25. Robert S. Hershiser

26. Lori A. Benedict

27. Augusto Rentel

28. William N. Brubaker

29. Michelle Basile

30. Cynthia Anderson

31. Geoffrey Atwell

32. John A. Royall 3rd

33. Nelson Low

34. Alfred James Hipkins

35. Harold L. Cupp

36. Scott M. Warner

37. Richard Jonathan Ahrens

38. Confesor Colon

39. Phuoc H. Le

40. William L. McCrery

41. Richard Lee Miller

42. Gabriel Pagan

43. Ronald Morris

44. Patricia Sperling

45. Sheena M. Parks

46. Gary Buffenmyer

47. Nathaniel Logan

48. Mary Edelman

Andrew T. Scheid Unclaimed/Indigent Remains:

1. Alfred Stansbury

2. Angelo Finks

3. Barbara Edgell

4. Benjamin Lamboy Mendez

5. Betty J. Hoskins

6. Bonita Rehrer

7. Bonnie Miller

8. Carmen Agosto Colon

9. Cheryl Dottery

10. Crescencio Figuero

11. Damian Labron Rodriguez

12. Daniel Irwin

13. Dianne Collins

14. Donald Rhoades

15. Douglas Pearce

16. Edgardo Resto

17. Efrain Padilla Lugo

18. Elizabeth Miller

19. Evelyn Rodrigues Rosado

20. Hazel Vondelivuk

21. J. Stanley Klugh

22. James Bingaman

23. Jamie Gonzalez

24. Jean Snavely

25. Jeffrey Merritt

26. John Pringle

27. John Sullivan

28. Joseph Towers

29. Juan Santana Torres

30. Luis Dejesus Ferrer

31. Malcome Lucas

32. Mark D. Kepner

33. Miguel Rodriguez

34. Orlando Crespo

35. Orlando L. Reyes

36. Ricardo Feliciano

37. Richard Kendig

38. Roberto Ortiz

39. Ruth A. Leavell

40. Shannon McCain

41. Theodore Klees

42. Thomas Good