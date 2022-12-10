Lancaster county coroner holds burial ceremony for unclaimed remains

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The remains of more than 80 unclaimed or indigent individuals were interred at Millersville Mennonite Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s becoming sadly more common as time goes on," said Stephen Diamantoni, the Lancaster County coroner.
The coroner's office used online resources and public documents to try to locate family members, but with no success.
He, along with other local officials, honored the passed individuals with the special ceremony.
“They deserve dignity and respect as they’ve lived long lives, some longer than others, and spent time on this earth and impacted the lives of a lot of individuals," said Diamantoni.
Lancaster County had a similar service in 2017, but this year’s was much bigger.
That’s because 42 remains were taken into custody from the late Andrew T. Scheid’s Funeral Home.
“The remains will be lowered into a plot and we’re also obtaining a headstone for that plot that recognizes those who have passed," explained Diamantoni.
Family members who would like to claim their relative’s remains should contact the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office
The names of the Lancaster County unclaimed/indigent remains are as follows:
1. Lemke Tollefson
2. George Koukoulis
3. Donald L. Reich
4. Douglas Leeper
5. Nunzio J. Chipolone
6. Donald J. Lovely
7. Phyllis J. Baisch
8. Gerald John Remeckers
9. Walter Valentin
10. Basilio Colon
11. Gloria Burnelis
12. Julie A. Maul
13. Jay R. Crouse
14. Ernest T. Nunn
15. Larry Rowan
16. Lorraine Freedman
17. Mark Gerasim
18. Barbara Kauffman
19. O. Marie Sims
20. Keith E. Usner
21. Shirley A. Eisenberger
22. Nelson C. Breneman
23. Paul Mayer
24. Ricky Weaver
25. Robert S. Hershiser
26. Lori A. Benedict
27. Augusto Rentel
28. William N. Brubaker
29. Michelle Basile
30. Cynthia Anderson
31. Geoffrey Atwell
32. John A. Royall 3rd
33. Nelson Low
34. Alfred James Hipkins
35. Harold L. Cupp
36. Scott M. Warner
37. Richard Jonathan Ahrens
38. Confesor Colon
39. Phuoc H. Le
40. William L. McCrery
41. Richard Lee Miller
42. Gabriel Pagan
43. Ronald Morris
44. Patricia Sperling
45. Sheena M. Parks
46. Gary Buffenmyer
47. Nathaniel Logan
48. Mary Edelman
Andrew T. Scheid Unclaimed/Indigent Remains:
1. Alfred Stansbury
2. Angelo Finks
3. Barbara Edgell
4. Benjamin Lamboy Mendez
5. Betty J. Hoskins
6. Bonita Rehrer
7. Bonnie Miller
8. Carmen Agosto Colon
9. Cheryl Dottery
10. Crescencio Figuero
11. Damian Labron Rodriguez
12. Daniel Irwin
13. Dianne Collins
14. Donald Rhoades
15. Douglas Pearce
16. Edgardo Resto
17. Efrain Padilla Lugo
18. Elizabeth Miller
19. Evelyn Rodrigues Rosado
20. Hazel Vondelivuk
21. J. Stanley Klugh
22. James Bingaman
23. Jamie Gonzalez
24. Jean Snavely
25. Jeffrey Merritt
26. John Pringle
27. John Sullivan
28. Joseph Towers
29. Juan Santana Torres
30. Luis Dejesus Ferrer
31. Malcome Lucas
32. Mark D. Kepner
33. Miguel Rodriguez
34. Orlando Crespo
35. Orlando L. Reyes
36. Ricardo Feliciano
37. Richard Kendig
38. Roberto Ortiz
39. Ruth A. Leavell
40. Shannon McCain
41. Theodore Klees
42. Thomas Good
