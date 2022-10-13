Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping in bagged ice freezer

Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.

On Sept. 29 at 2:24, Beck allegedly removed all of his clothing while at a gas pump on the 800 block of East Main Street in Ephrata.

According to police, Beck then removed several ice bags from the bagged ice freezer and jumped inside, while completely undressed, causing numerous bags of ice to be disposed of.