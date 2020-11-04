Man injured after vehicle crash on US 222 southbound in Ephrata

Officials say he suffered a medical issue while driving and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was injured after a one vehicle crash in Ephrata Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on US 222 southbound at the US 322 overpass.

Police determined through witnesses that a 58-year-old man in a silver Toyota sedan was driving south on US 222 and drifted to the left of the roadway into the grass median.

He then struck the end of a guardrail at the US 322 overpass, according to officials.

He suffered a medical issue while driving and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to officials.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say officials directed US 222 southbound traffic to one lane for about 45 minutes.