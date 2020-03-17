Six people taken to hospital after crash in Cumberland County

The crash occurred on State Route 944 in North Middleton Township.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash occurred on March 16 on State Route 944 in North Middleton Township when a 2019 Chevrolet pickup failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection with Route 74.

A 2006 Mazda was traveling north on Route 74 when it was struck by the truck.

Police say the truck spun in a counterclockwise direction and impacted a guide rail on the north side of the intersection before rolling over and coming to a rest on its wheels.

The Mazda was sent spinning in a clockwise direction and came to a stop in the intersection.

Police say that the Mazda's motor was sheared from its front engine compartment.

The driver of the truck, Justin Horning, of Mechanicsburg, was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say David Horning, of Mechanicsburg, was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

Two juveniles also suffered minor injuries in the truck.

The driver of the Mazda, Wyatt Owens of Honey Grove, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.