Two people suffer injuries after head-on crash in Perry County

Both drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have suffered njuries after a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, the crash occurred on March 15 around 10:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Landisburg Road in Spring Township.

Authorities say two vehicles were driving in opposite directions of each other when they struck head on.

Bikira Brown, 22, was entrapped in her vehicle and had to be removed by mechanical means.

She was flown to the hospital by Life Lion with serious injuries.

Kerry Stoke, 32, was ejected from his vehicle and taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

Both vehicles suffered disabling damage and were towed from the scene.