73 year old man from York County creates Memorial Day tribute for those who have lost their lives on the line of duty

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A home tucked away in rural Pennsylvania looks like a standard house on any given day of the year.

But it’s no ordinary day.

“Every year I try to do a tribute on memorial day to all the veterans that have given their lives for our country, so that we can live in the free country that we do," said Jerry Barbour.

Jerry Barbour started placing flags on the front yard of his home five years ago.

He started with around one hundred flags.

“I’m somewhere around 300 flags this year, plus something else that we added this year. we have three statues of soldiers that we added," said Barbour.

Barbour, who served in the Vietnam war says people don’t always appreciate the significance of memorial day.

“To them, it's the start of summer but there's so much more to the meaning of what memorial day really is," said Barbour.

Jerry’s neighbor, Lisa Carroll who comes from a family of veterans says the display really showcases why today is so important.

“For everybody, especially the younger kids who may not hear about it as much as they probably should, we have a three day weekend and we have the have the freedoms that we have because of people who fought for that who are no longer here," said Lisa Carroll.

She says she can’t help but get emotional every time she drives by.

“I wish everyone would take the time to slow down and realize what we have because of what they gave," said Carroll.

Jerry hopes this tribute has a true impact on those who drive by, like it does with Lisa.

“If it weren’t for our veterans who fought for this life that we live, we wouldn’t be living it," said Barbour.