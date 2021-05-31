State lifts coronavirus mitigation restrictions, masking order to lift by June 28

The current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted by June 28 or when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 27.

The Wolf Administration's coronavirus mitigation orders were lifted just after midnight on Monday morning.

Additionally, masking orders will be lifted by June 28 or when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

You can read an excerpt of the press release announcing the end of mitigation orders from the Governor's Office below:

The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at 12:01 AM.

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing.”

“With millions of Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated, it’s time to plan the transition back to normal,” said Sen. Art Haywood. Hospitalizations and deaths are down. This action today is a key step forward.”

“While the restrictions that were put in place at the outset of the pandemic have been a major source of frustration for many Pennsylvanians and businesses, it is the collaborative work of this bipartisan Task Force that is allowing us to finally roll back the restrictions and get back to normal life,” said Sen. Ryan Aument.

“I’m thrilled after more than a year that we are able to lift these restrictions so that we can move to more normal life,” said Rep. Tim O’Neal. “This will help grow our economy and assist our small businesses that have sacrificed so much due to COVID-19. Thank you to Pennsylvanians who have chosen to be vaccinated. Your efforts have helped us arrive at today.”