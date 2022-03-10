Police: Man accused of 'inappropriate encounter' with 13-year-old girl in Camp Hill

Joshua Potts is charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault in the incident, which police say occurred on Aug. 21, 2021 .

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a man accused of having an inappropriate encounter with a 13-year-old girl last summer in Camp Hill.

Joshua Potts, 45, is charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Aug. 21, 2021 on the 1100 block of Kingsley Road, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Authorities say the victim's mother contacted police at about 11:50 p.m. to report her daughter had had an inappropriate encounter with an adult male in her driveway.

Through investigation, police identified Potts as a suspect in the case. They say he contacted "his friend's" daughter via text message and requested for the two of them to meet in the driveway of her residence.

During this alleged encounter, police claim, Potts provided the girl with a vape pen to smoke. The girl smoked the vape pen, unaware that it contained marijuana, police say.

At some point Potts exited the vehicle to urinate and he asked the juvenile if she wanted to see his penis, according to police. She replied no, exited Potts' vehicle, and returned to her home, according to police.

After the alleged encounter, police say, the victim received several text messages from Potts. One of the messages from Potts stated that he "wanted to be her first," but then another text asked for her to delete the text messages.