Minnesota man accused of having sexual conversations with juvenile girl in Upper Allen Township, traveling there to meet her

Michael Kurkowski, 25, of Eden Prairie, MN, was extradited to Cumberland County for arraignment, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 25-year-old Minnesota man with possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses after he allegedly had sexual communications over the Internet with an Upper Allen Township juvenile and traveled here to meet her.

Michael Kurkowski, of Eden Prairie, is also charged with disseminating obscene materials to minors, criminal use of a communication facility, and corruption of minors in relation to the case, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Kurkowski was located in the Camp Hill area in March and found to be in possession of child pornography, police say.

On April 14, he was arrested in Minnesota and was held for extradition.

He arrived in Pennsylvania Wednesday for his preliminary arraignment and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail.