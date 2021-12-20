Local mall thrives amid online shopping rise

While many malls across the country have been repurposed or even closed due to the emergence of online shopping, shop owners say the Capital City Mall is thriving.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — While many malls across the country have been repurposed or even closed due to the emergence of online shopping, one local mall is thriving.

As the holiday season continues, traditional shopping within the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County isn't going away.

Local retailers, like Bullseye Sneaker Boutique, are reaping the benefits despite the competition of online shopping.

"Shopping in person, whether it is trying stuff on making sure stuff fits, that definitely brings the crowd out versus the online shopping," said co-owner Carson Perlaki. "It's still a huge competitor obviously but like I said, the human traits being in person? I don't think that is going to ever be lost."

Due to COVID-19, many shopping experiences have been derailed.

But at the Capital City Mall, people are still finding time to make it to the stores.

"I like to try the clothes on I don't like to buy something I can't try on it's just the whole experience especially during Christmas it is wonderful," said shopper Lee Eberly.

"It's nice because you get to feel the holiday spirit throughout the mall the decorations are pretty dope and you get to see the families and people traveling and buying gifts," said shopper Jahmee Barnette-Matthews.

Mall officials say all but one store space are leased in the mall, and for some store owners that in-person presence allows them to feel more comfortable.