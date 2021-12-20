Local Officials on All-Star Circuit | Fast Lane

All-Star Circuit of Champions is a national dirt touring series.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Throughout the racing season, the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions make a multiple pitstops in Central PA. Through the years, a lot of local talent has jumped on tour. But, it’s not just the drivers and teams that represent the Keystone State. Two officials spend nine months out of the year, on the road with the All-Stars.

For two officials, it’s a little bit of a trip down memory lane every time the All-Stars roll into Central Pa. Especially, at one track, the fabulous Lincoln Speedway. Both officials have different but similar stories of how and what kick started their career.

“I started right here at Lincoln, working the scales,' said Eric Walls of Saint Thomas, Franklin County. 'I was originally racing micros and met Steve (Topper) through the Predator Racecraft. He was an official here (at Lincoln). He said, hey we have an opening, would you want to come run the scales on Saturday night? I said, sure.”

“My bother-in-law was working the flag in the corner and he asked me the one day. He goes, hey they need a flagman, want to do it? I said, yeah why not, let’s give it a try and 21-years later I was still at Lincoln," said Steve Topper of East Berlin, Adams County.

It’s a homecoming of sort. It’s this track, at Lincoln, where the All-Star series director Eric Walls and Official Steve Topper got their start. Of course, in a sport they grew up always wanting to be apart of.

A lot of work goes into traveling for nine months out of the year. On the occasion, the series races at multiple tracks a week. The season can be daunting for anyone to be apart of, with around 60 races.

“Being from Pennsylvania, we know the history of Williams Grove, we know the history of Lincoln and Port Royal but to be able to go to Eldora, Knoxville and tracks in Wisconsin, Wilmot Raceway. Those are tracks that the fans in Pennsylvania, if they want to travel. Those are the track you need to get to," Walls said.

Being on the road with one the top traveling circuits isn't too shabby when the series makes a few swings to race on Central Pa dirt. Race fans around the country know and have heard of Pennsylvania racing in one way or another.