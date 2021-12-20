Lancaster PSPCA Center to waive adoption fees this week during 'Happy Pawlidays' adoption event

All potential adopters must still go through the same diligent adoption screening process as any other adopter, but the fee is waived once the adoption is approved.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center announced it is waiving adoption fees for all potential adopters during a Happy Pawlidays Free Adoption Event this week.

The offer lasts through Friday, the PSPCA said.

Adopters wishing to provide a loving home for a shelter animal during the Happy Pawlidays Free Adoption Event are encouraged to visit the shelter or PSPCA.org/adopt to learn more about the dogs and cats currently available for adoption.

Interested potential adopters are also encouraged to complete an online adoption application and schedule a meet-and-greet appointment or come into the shelter prior at the start of the adoption event to complete an adoption application and begin the process.

Adoption approval is required before any potential adopter can meet with a shelter animal, the PSPCA said.

Also, if the family has any children living in the home that are under the age of 18, they are required to attend the meet and greet, according to the PSPCA.

Resident dogs, as well as proof of current rabies and distemper vaccines, must also be present for dog adoption meet-and-greets, the PSPCA said.

All potential adopters during this adoption event are required to go through the same diligent adoption screening process as any other adopter. However, once approved, the pet adoption fee will be waived.

"This adoption event provides families with the ability to welcome a new furry friend into their home without needing to pay the standard adoption fee," the PSPCA said in a press release. "Giving the gift of a 'furever' home to a shelter animal in need just in time for the holidays."

All community members interested in adopting a dog or cat during the adoption event are encouraged to email Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more and begin the adoption application process.

The need for adoptions is urgent because the center is currently at capacity, according to site director Lindsay High.

"We are part of the No Kill Coalition so we do not euthanize animals for space. However when space becomes at a premium we do need to create space in order to serve more animals in need," she said. "We’re at right around 40 animals right now, which is a lot."