Lititz is bringing the heat for their annual Fire and Ice Festival

Starting on Friday, this 10-day event will showcase immaculate ice sculptors and fiery family fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITITZ, Pa. — The warmer weather in south central Pennsylvania could maybe be traced to a town in Lancaster County. More specifically—Lititz.

After all, the town said they are bringing back the heat for their annual Fire and Ice Festival starting on Friday at 4 p.m.

This 10-day event will showcase ice sculptors in Lititz Spring Park and throughout the downtown. While you're there, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be parked for anyone to enjoy. Lititz is also bringing back the Lititz Lions Chili Cook-Off, which can warm up any stomach.

For family fun, the Winter FUNderland event will be back. This kid-focused day will offer activities, bouncy attractions and more for children to enjoy.

Other returning events will include a scavenger hunt, a photography exhibit highlighting iconic Lititz images, the Maker’s Market and a Fire- and Ice-themed pub crawl.

But it's not a Fire and Ice Festival without actual fire!

On Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, Aaron Bonk, nationally renowned fire performer on America's Got Talent and a Guinness World Record holder, will light up the Lititz Spring Park Stage with a fire show.

The festival runs from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26.