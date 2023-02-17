Black-Owned Spotlight | A Concrete Rose Book Bar

A Concrete Rose Book Bar, located in Lancaster County, is this week's FOX43 Black-Owned Spotlight.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Concrete Rose Book Bar, located in Lancaster County, is this week's Black-Owned Spotlight.

Solace-Alisa White and Evita Colon are the owners of A Concrete Rose Book Bar, which is the nation’s first bookstore and micro-winery. The bookstore is home to many functions, including but not limited to intimate performance space, event space and a restaurant.

“To be Black-owned is giving hope and inspiration to the generation before me, during me and above me,” said White. “Being a representation of the community and doing it for the community means a lot.”

White and Colon started the business in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although A Concrete Rose Book Bar didn’t open up until early October of 2022, they persevered by studying how to make wine throughout the pandemic.

Colon says the vision for A Concrete Rose Book Bar not only reflects the community but their values as well. Anything that compromised their values, the owners turned down. A GoFundMe account helped the owners surpass their goal and a $10,000 donation from the clothing brand Express put them on track to open A Concrete Rose.

“Our foundation was always alignment,” said Colon. “We were offered funding from individuals who may have not aligned with our values and our beliefs…we said we wanted to do this to make sure that the foundation is strong and that it centers Blackness,” said Colon.

The name A Concrete Rose comes from a collection of poems written by Tupac Shakur called The Rose that Grew from Concrete, which describes people reaching their goals in life despite the hardships and conflicts that they face on the way. This is Colon’s favorite book and White’s favorite idiom.

The location of the book bar was strategically placed in southeast Lancaster to draw people to the area.

“I know how much this community needs it, not only in visibility but as something to provide hope, employment, education and all those things in a safe space here, and I know we couldn’t put this business downtown and provide that same safe space,” said Colon.

White said the long, tough—but accomplished—journey to get A Concrete Rose erected was worth it, and she often asks herself if this dream of hers is true. Colon says she’s happy to provide a sense of peace and a safe place to anyone that walks into the book bar.

“I’m just happy to be a representation for my community,” said White.

Colon added, “I feel like we are the dream our ancestors prayed for.”