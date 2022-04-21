Reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the 2021 shooting death of a Lebanon County man

Zachary Lauderman, 35, was found dead of gunshot wounds in his Bethel Township home last September. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips in the case.

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — State Police are continuing the investigation of the death of a Lebanon County man last year.

Now, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Zachary S. Lauderman.

The 35-year-old Lauderman was found dead in his Bethel Township home on Sept. 10, 2021. He had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, according to Crime Stoppers.

Few other details about the shooting were available.

Lauderman's obituary says he was a truck driver who founded Lauderman & Derr Trucking. An avid outdoorsman, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 2004.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this crime to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.