Police investigating after shooting in Lebanon County leaves man, dog injured

On Feb. 16, two masked suspects entered a home in Palm City and got into an altercation with the homeowner, leaving him and a dog with gunshot wounds.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The South Annville Township Police Department in Lebanon County is investigating a shooting that left a man and a dog injured.

According to Police Chief Ben Sutcliffe, on Feb. 16 at 8 a.m., two masked suspects entered a home on 3rd Avenue in Palm City and got into an altercation with the homeowner.

During the altercation, one of the masked individuals displayed a gun and shot the homeowner twice; one of the family dogs was also shot in the incident.

The two suspects then attempted to flee, and were chased by another family dog, also according to Chief Sutcliffe.

Police suspect that the second dog was shot as well, but the animal has yet to be located.

The two suspects ultimately fled the scene in an occupied black SUV that appeared to be waiting for them, according to the chief. Police say that the SUV may have had an out-of-state license plate.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his gunshot wounds, Sutcliffe also said. The injured dog was taken to a local animal hospital and is expected to survive its wounds as well.

South Annville Police believe this was a targeted shooting and there is no danger to neighbors or anyone else in the area.