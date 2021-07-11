Jonestown man dies in shooting after dragging State Trooper with vehicle

Police say that Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, allegedly drug a State Trooper with his vehicle before being shot and killed.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Jonestown man is dead after being shot by police during an incident in which he allegedly drug a State Trooper with his vehicle.

Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, was pronounced dead the scene of the incident by the Lebanon County Coroner's office, according to a police release.

On Nov. 7 around 10:40 p.m., State Police were dispatched to the first block of Ridge Dr. in Union Township for a reported Protection from Abuse order violation.

While at the residence in Union Township, police say that Dzwonchyk arrived by vehicle, and officers attempted to take him into custody.

At that time, police say a struggle ensued with Dzwonchyk while he was in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

According to the police releases, Dzwonchyk drover forward and in reverse while a State Trooper was partially in the vehicle, causing the Trooper to be dragged.

Police say they attempted to taser Dzwonchyk unsuccessfully before firing at least one shot from their firearm, striking him.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team and the Lebanon County District Attorney's office are investigating.