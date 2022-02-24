Lebanon man dies after shooting, police investigating

Police say a 32-year-old Lebanon man died of gunshot wounds at a medical facility. Authorities believe he was targeted in the shooting.

LEBANON, Pa. — A 32-year-old Lebanon man has died after a shooting.

On Feb. 23 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of N. 8th St. in Lebanon for a report of gun shots.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local medical facility for treatment before passing away from his injuries, police said.

The victim's preliminary cause of death is due to gunshot injuries.

Police say the victim will be identified at a later time, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

After investigating the incident, police say they do not believe this was a random act, and believe that the victim was targeted in the shooting.

Authorities say that they do not believe the public is in danger, but, a shooter has not been apprehended at this time.

Officials also noted that there is no evidence that this shooting is related to the homicide of 13-year-old Jason Rivera in South Lebanon Township earlier this month.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.