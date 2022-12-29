Three volunteer fire-rescue companies merge in South Lebanon Township

South Lebanon Fire Company No. 1, Friendship Fire Company of South Lebanon Township and Prescott Fire Company are merging after a combined 375-year history.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Three fire-rescue companies that serve South Lebanon Township announced today that they will merge into one entity.

"For the past two years, our members took the initiative to develop a single organization that will coordinate emergency response for the residents and businesses of South Lebanon Township and our neighboring communities," William Weikel, the merger committee chairman, said.

The new company will be called the South Lebanon Fire Department and will protect the same coverage areas, focusing on providing service to South Lebanon Township and mutual aid to surrounding communities in Lebanon County.

“Over the past five years, there has been a decline in volunteer firefighters, not just locally, but statewide,” Weikel said. "The new association is the first step in our plan to address those and many other challenges facing today’s fire and emergency services."

The new department hopes to improve public safety and create a stronger volunteer fire-rescue system.

“The new level of cooperation, which led to the formation of the new association, is the mechanism that will move the township fire-rescue system forward to meet current standards and create a more cost-effective and efficient organization,” Weikel said.

The South Lebanon Fire Department will have over 40 active volunteer members and will respond to over 500 calls for service a year, according to a press release.