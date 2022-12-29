Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

No one was in the Heidelberg Township house at the time of the fire. Emergency personnel believe the cause to be accidental.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire.

The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

FOX43 spoke to a chief at the scene, who said the fire appeared to be accidental, although the investigation is ongoing. He also said that the Heidelberg Township house seems to be fixable and should not be a total loss.

Officials reported that the fire was out just before 9:15 a.m.