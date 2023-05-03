Police are investigating deadly shooting in Lebanon

A subject is in custody after 33-year-old Thomas Vance died of injuries sustained in the shooting Wednesday morning, police said.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lebanon Wednesday morning.

It occurred at 8 a.m. on the first block of Jones Street, according to Lebanon City Police.

Officers responding to a shots fired call located Thomas Vance, 33, of Lebanon, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Vance was transported to a Dauphin County hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A second subject, whose identity has not yet been released, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Investigators reviewed multiple video sources of the incident and interviewed witnesses. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was also recovered, police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that escalated, according to police.

Police have not yet said whether the subject in custody will face any charges. They believe the incident was not a random act of violence and that there is no danger to the public.