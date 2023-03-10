Police charge suspect in deadly shooting in Lebanon

Juan Delgado Rodriguez, 31, of Lebanon, is charged with homicide and firearms offenses in connection to the shooting death of Jean Ortiz-Rivera Thursday afternoon.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police have charged a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in the city.

Jean Ortiz-Rivera, 30, of Lebanon died of injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday on the 900 block of Lehman Street, according to police. He was taken from the scene to a Dauphin County medical facility, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After a preliminary investigation of the incident, which included witness accounts and a review of surveillance footage in the area, police determined that Juan Delgado Rodriguez, 31, of Lebanon, was a suspect in the case, according to police.

Police said their investigation indicated that the shooting was the result of a long and ongoing argument between Delgado Rodriguez and the victim.

Delgado Rodriguez was taken into custody in Tower City, Schuylkill County by State Police. He is currently being held in Schuylkill County, awaiting his return to Lebanon to be arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, according to police.

An autopsy for Ortiz-Rivera is scheduled for Saturday in Lehigh County.