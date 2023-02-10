One man injured in Lebanon shooting, police investigating

The shooting occurred Thursday night in the area of 8th and Cumberland streets, according to Lebanon City Police.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Thursday night.

It occurred around 6:57 p.m. in the area of 8th and Cumberland streets, according to Lebanon City Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call learned a male victim was struck by gunfire and drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, police said. The injuries to the victim do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they do not believe this was a random act of gun violence.