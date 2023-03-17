Police investigating Lebanon shooting

The 29-year-old victim was suffering from two gunshot wounds when police contacted them. Officers do not believe this was a random act of violence.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police are investigating a March 15 early morning shooting.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 10th and Church Street at 2:46 a.m. for a well-being check. Upon arrival, police met with the caller who reported that they were concerned about someone who had just left the area.

That same night, at 2:54 a.m., police were dispatched to a medical facility in Lebanon for an assault. Police spoke with a 29-year-old victim who had two gunshot wounds.

Police quickly determined the two incidents were related. The victim had been shot in the area of 10th and Church Street and was then driven to a local hospital by a friend.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but police do not believe this was a random act of violence.