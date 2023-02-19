1 dead in South Lebanon Township car crash

Police were dispatched to the intersection of East Walnut and East Cumberland Streets to investigate the crash.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Saturday.

South Lebanon Township Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Walnut and East Cumberland Streets at 5:25 a.m. to investigate a motor vehicle crash reported with injuries.

At the scene, police discovered the two vehicles involved; one driver was uninjured, and the other succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Bartal, 25, of Lebanon.

South Lebanon Township Fire Police reported that 11 fire police crews were on the scene for a total of over 52 manhours.