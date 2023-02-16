Father dead, family injured after ATV crash

Steven Kreiser, 52, died in the crash. His wife and two kids were taken to the hospital with injuries.

PALMYRA, Pa. — A fatal ATV crash yesterday left a father dead and the rest of his family injured.

Steven Kreiser, 52, died in the crash, according to the North Londonderry Police Department. His wife, 50, and their two kids, both 6, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 15 when two ATVs, each with two passengers, collided and the riders were ejected.

The Kreiser's were driving the ATVs on their own property, according to officers.