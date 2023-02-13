Pedestrian seriously injured in Lebanon County hit-and-run; police are investigating

The victim was struck by a green Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a business logo on the door shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, North Londonderry Twp. Police said.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County are investigating after a 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday.

It occurred around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Lewis Road in North Londonderry Township, according to police.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to North Londonderry Township Police.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a green Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a business logo on the side, police said. Witnesses told police the truck had silver or gray side tool boxes in its bed and a ladder rack.

The truck was last seen turning west on Snyer Road and heading toward Gravel Hill Road, according to police.