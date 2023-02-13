Pedestrian seriously injured in Lebanon County hit-and-run; police are investigating

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County are investigating after a 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday.
It occurred around 5 p.m. on the 200 block of Lewis Road in North Londonderry Township, according to police.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to North Londonderry Township Police.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is believed to be a green Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a business logo on the side, police said. Witnesses told police the truck had silver or gray side tool boxes in its bed and a ladder rack.
The truck was last seen turning west on Snyer Road and heading toward Gravel Hill Road, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to contact North Londonderry Township Police at (717) 838-5276.