One dead after car crash in Middletown

Middletown Borough Police Department reported the crash occurred on Feb. 17 at 6:44 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 56-year-old Middletown man died after a crash on Friday night.

The Middletown Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in Middletown on Feb. 17 at 6:44 p.m. to investigate a car accident.

Upon arrival, officers reported the vehicle, a 2020 Kia, had struck a utility pole guide wire and was flipped on its side.

The only passenger was a 56-year-old man from Middletown, who was transported to receive medical care for his injuries.

While police stated the victim was alert at the scene, he later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.