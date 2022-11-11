Police searching for homicide suspect believed to be hiding in Lebanon

Jabar Hill, 24, is wanted on homicide and related charges. The Reading Police Department believe he may be hiding with family in Lebanon.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect who they believe may be hiding with family in Lebanon.

Jabar Hill (also known as Jabar Marquis), 24, allegedly shot a victim in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading, Berks County, on Nov. 5.

Police say he was aided by Marc Lockman, 24, who was apprehended.

Hill is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. They were not able to recover two firearms used during the shooting.

Police advise that while Hill may be in Lebanon, he also has ties to Chester City in Reading and Philadelphia.

Any persons with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Silcox of the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6432 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).