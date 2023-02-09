Man charged in connection to two Lebanon shootings

Alex Torres-Santos, 22, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. At this time, additional charges are pending.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings.

According to Lebanon City Police, Alex Torres-Santos, 22, was arrested in connection to two Lebanon shootings.

On Jan. 17, at 5:30 p.m., Lebanon police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman St. for a report of a man who had been shot.

At the scene, police spoke with the 39-year-old victim who had a single gunshot would on his leg.

Then, on Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 6th Street.

Police at the scene spoke with a 39-year-old victim who also had been shot in the leg.

Torres-Santos is being held at Lebanon County Central Booking and is awaiting arraignment.