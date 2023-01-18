One person injured in Lebanon shooting

A 39-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after arguing with two other people in a park, according to Lebanon City Police.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lebanon Tuesday night.

It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Monument Park on Lehman Street, police said.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his leg, according to police.

He told officers he was walking in the park when he became involved in an argument with two other people, one of whom shot him, police said.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act. The incident is under investigation.

The victim was taken to the Hershey Medical Center for treatment.