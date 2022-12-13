Crews responding to active Lebanon County poultry farm fire

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, 1400 Mt. Pleasant Road, which is where Kreider Farms is located, has been burning for over five hours.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has been burning for several hours at a Lebanon County poultry farm.

Multiple crews, including the Annville Cleona Fire Department, are currently responding. At this time no injuries have been reported.

The fire has reportedly been burning since 1:15 p.m.