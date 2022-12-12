State Police continue search for Eric Pyles, 22 years after his disappearance in Lebanon County

The juvenile was last seen in Jonestown on Dec. 20, 2000, according to State Police.

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020.

State Police are continuing to search for a Virginia youth who went missing in Lebanon County nearly 22 years ago.

Eric Wayne Pyles, who was 12 years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since Dec. 20, 2000, when he got off a school bus near his home on Awol Road in Jonestown, according to State Police.

He was last seen around 2:45 p.m., when a secretary at Jonestown Bible Church spotted him walking near his residence.

Pyles was originally from Luray, Virginia, and both his parents were living there at the time of his disappearance, police said.

According to police, Pyles had a history of running away, but never for more than a few hours.

Police conducted multiple searches for Pyles following his disappearance, but were unable to locate him.

The case remains open and under investigation, police said.

Investigators have created a composite image of what Pyles might look like today; it is included with a photo of him prior to his disappearance.