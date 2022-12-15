Speed and vehicle restrictions in effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania

PennDOT announced Thursday morning that there is a 45 mph speed restriction in place on interstates in south central Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT put into effect a 45 mph speed restriction on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions.

Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County are reduced to 45 mph and restricted under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear, but drivers should remain alert for areas of ice and snow and utility workers in the streets.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the app.

For the latest weather conditions, you can keep track of our Weather Smart forecast here.