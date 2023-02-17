Former Lebanon County T-Mobile manager charged with identity theft

The Palmyra Borough Police Department began their investigation on July 20, after they were alerted by a victim whose money was being used to purchase phones.

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department was alerted on July 20, 2022, of a suspected case of identity theft.

The victim contacted police and reported that his information had been used to purchase two cell phones at a T-Mobile store located at 901 East Main Street.

T-Mobile reimbursed the victim's total loss, which ended up being $2,298.

Police concluded their investigation with the identification of the suspect as Courteney Adams, who was the manager at T-Mobile.