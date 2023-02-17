Columbia "slays the giant" in undefeated Lebanon for Lanc-Leb title, Central York dunks on rival York

Columbia, Cedar Cliff and Central York cut down the nets on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lancaster-Lebanon League

Columbia - 51

Lebanon - 44

A classic small school versus big school match-up takes place in the Lanc-Leb League.

Lebanon brought in an undefeated mark, while Columbia was in search of their 15th straight victory.

Lebanon's Kailah Correa may be just a sophomore, but she is a leader and she is legit. The guard can score from distance or in traffic on her way to 15 points. Down low Lebanon's Liliana Harrison hit the boards hard and knocked down 20 points.

Columbia has girls that can play on the big stage as well.

Brooke Droege scored 14 on the night while her twin sister Brie paced the Tide with a team high 20 points on the night.

This is Columbia's first Lanc-Leb title since 1995.

York-Adams League

Central York - 85

York - 71

For the third time this season, the Central York and York boys basketball teams clashed on the high school hardwood, but this time, the YAIAA Title was on the line at York-Tech.

The Panthers won the previous two match-ups, but that didn't deter a packed gymnasium from watching the league championship game.

This one had plenty of fast-paced action as Central York worked their way out to an early lead. They were able to create some space between themselves and the Bearcats on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

A dunk by Ben Rill put the gym into a frenzy, but he was hardly the only high-flyer. Rill, Greg Guidinger and Ben Natal each had 10 points in the Panthers' win.

Mid-Penn Conference

Girls

Cedar Cliff - 50

Altoona - 36

Massive crowds at Cumberland Valley witnessed Cedar Cliff down Altoona on the girls side.

Taylor Ferraro made one of the plays of the game, stealing an inbounds pass and going coast to coast for a lay-in.

Colts star guard Olivia Jones is one of the best players in the area. Great IQ on the court helped her to 18 points in the victory as the Colts went back to back in the Mid-Penn.

Mid-Penn Conference

Boys

State College - 66

Trinity - 40

On the boys side, Trinity fell to State College.

Owen Schlader had a big game for Trinity from beyond the arc while Mike Bednostin Jr. threw one down in the first half.