Mount Gretna Craft Brewery announces it's closing its doors

PALMYRA, Pa. — A Lebanon County brewery is closing its doors, effective immediately.

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, located just outside Palmyra, announced on its Facebook page that it's closing its doors today after just under six years of operation.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a neighborhood gathering place for the community," the venue said on its Facebook page. "The past few years have been challenging for all of us. We have worked hard to navigate ups, downs, and uncertainties -- balancing the changing needs of our community, employees, business needs and family.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close Mount Gretna Craft Brewery as of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

"Thank you for choosing us to share in your celebrations, milestones, and more -- we are forever grateful."

The brewery said on its website that the brewpub and building will be posted for sale through NAI CIR.