Police: Oregon man stopped on I-78 in Lebanon County had 185 pounds of marijuana in his car

The driver of the vehicle, Bolue Chen of Clackamas, OR, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, police said.

BETHEL, Pa. — State Police conducting a recent traffic stop in Lebanon County discovered a stash of 185 pounds of marijuana in the driver's vehicle, authorities announced.

The discovery led to criminal charges against the driver, 28-year-old Bolue Chen of Clackamas, Oregon, State Police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 78 West in Bethel Township, according to police.

A trooper observed Chen's 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe conducting multiple traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over near Mile Marker 4.5.

During the traffic stop, police claim, the trooper detected "multiple indicators of criminal activity" and conducted a search of the vehicle after obtaining Chen's consent to do so.

The trooper's search uncovered 185 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside the vehicle, according to police.