x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Juvenile faces weapons, drug possession charges following early morning traffic stop in Lancaster

The 16-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, marijuana and cocaine, according to Lancaster Police.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster teen was arrested early Saturday on weapons, theft and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the city, police said Monday.

Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old male suspect due to his juvenile status.

The teen was one of five occupants of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on the 500 block of Christian Street at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, police said. There were two adults and two other juveniles in the vehicle, according to police.

The 16-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun that had been previously reported stolen, along with 250 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of cocaine, police said.

He was charged with one count of Possession of a firearm by a minor, one count of Firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, one count of Receiving stolen property, one count of Possession of a controlled substance, one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of Curfew - unlawful conduct of a minor. 

The suspect was charged as a juvenile and the case will proceed through the juvenile court system of Lancaster County, according to police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster County non-profit delivers hundreds of holiday meals

Before You Leave, Check This Out