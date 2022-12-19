Juvenile faces weapons, drug possession charges following early morning traffic stop in Lancaster

The 16-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, marijuana and cocaine, according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster teen was arrested early Saturday on weapons, theft and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the city, police said Monday.

Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old male suspect due to his juvenile status.

The teen was one of five occupants of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on the 500 block of Christian Street at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, police said. There were two adults and two other juveniles in the vehicle, according to police.

The 16-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun that had been previously reported stolen, along with 250 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of cocaine, police said.

He was charged with one count of Possession of a firearm by a minor, one count of Firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, one count of Receiving stolen property, one count of Possession of a controlled substance, one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia, and one summary count of Curfew - unlawful conduct of a minor.