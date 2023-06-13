Traffic stops lead to arrest of wanted person, seizures of multiple guns in Lancaster County

The Northwest Regional Police Department says its officers seized three guns, one of which was stolen, during two traffic stops over the weekend.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department in Lancaster County says its officers seized three guns during two traffic stops over the weekend.

Police allegedly retrieved a loaded Polymer80 pistol with an extended magazine from a vehicle that displayed a suspended registration around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Officers say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle as well, and consent was given to search the car. Police allegedly found a small amount of marijuana along with the handgun.

Driver Tajhon Veal, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with firearms carried without a license and possession of marijuana as a result of the incident. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, the NRPD said.

A short time later, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers allegedly stopped another vehicle for displaying a suspended registration plate. Police say they again smelled marijuana and again received consent to search the vehicle.

The NRPD allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and two handguns inside the SUV, one of which was loaded and had been reported stolen from Indiana. The other gun was an unloaded 3D printed pistol with an extended magazine, police said.

Driver Tyson Hunter, 26, of Leola, was charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms carried without a license, receiving stolen property, operation following suspension of registration and possession of marijuana as a result of the incident.

Passenger Jamaar Parker, 26, of Manheim, was charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms carried without a license, receiving stolen property and false identification to law enforcement. Parker allegedly had multiple outstanding warrants throughout Pennsylvania.