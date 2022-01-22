Large fire in Earl Township consumes home

Multiple fire companies were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Jan. 23): Five people were displaced after their home went up in flames in Earl Township on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire spread from a barn on the property to the house. When fire crews arrived, the barn had collapsed and the fire was quickly spreading through the house.

Fire Chief Darryl Keiser from Garden Spot Fire Rescue said no one was home at the time of the fire and because of the isolated location of the home, the fire wasn't reported soon enough.

Both the home and the barn were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Previous: A large fire in Lancaster County consumed a home on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the fire on the 300 block of Redwell Road in Earl Township on Saturday around noon.

Multiple crews were on the scene for a few hours working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Lancaster County 911.