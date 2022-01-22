Multiple fire companies called to overnight fire at Chambersburg restaurant

Two people who lived in the apartment above the restaurant were able to get out after a passer-by alerted them of the fire, officials said.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Fire crews rushed to a Chambersburg restaurant overnight to put out a fire that was spreading quickly.

The Copper Kettle Restaurant, located on the 1000 block of Lincoln Way East, suffered damage to the back of the building and smoke damage in the dining area, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant on Jan. 22 around 12:30 a.m. after Franklin County 911 received multiple calls about a building fire.

When crews entered the building they saw fire in the storage and kitchen areas.

Two people who lived in the apartment above the restaurant were able to get out after a passer-by knocked on their door to tell them about the fire, officials said.

The restaurant was empty at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.