Firefighters battle York County fire in icy conditions

No word yet on the cause of the fire or damages.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Icy conditions posed a challenge for firefighters working to put out an apartment fire in Railroad Borough on Friday evening.

On Jan. 21, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1st block of Snyder Road around 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a two-story, multi-family home with flames visible in the top part.

Multiple fire companies worked together to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help the displaced residents.