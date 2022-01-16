Crews battle fire at York County roller skating rink

Emergency dispatch says the fire was reported at around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday night at Mr. Q's Family Skate Center in West Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at a roller skating rink in York County on Sunday night.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to Mr. Q's Family Skate Center in the first block of N. Fayette St. in West Manchester Township around 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a reported fire.

Crews remained on scene for several hours on Sunday night, battling the fire.

Officials say that no one was injured in the blaze, but the building is a total loss.

There was no immediate cause known for the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.